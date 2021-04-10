Maha teachers worried about multiple RT-PCR tests

Teachers and non-teaching staff in schools and junior colleges across the state are worried about having to undergo the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 multiple times during the board exams that commence late this month.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures issued for the conduct of board exams last month, the entire staff which is on duty for the conduct of board exams has to undergo a test to ascertain that they are not positive for Covid-19. The test report is valid only for 48 hours from the time it is released. The board exams will last for nearly a month.

“We will need staff for conduct of board exams and this year the strength required will be more as there will be more classrooms and centres. Having to undergo the test repeatedly is stressful. Teachers and other staff will have to go to a government facility for the same and scheduling appointments will add to the already existing stress,” said the principal of a school in the city.

Officials from the state education department did not respond to calls and messages.

“We have to keep a lot of backup options in case a teacher is unable to do the test or the report is awaited. This means a lot more people will have to be assigned duties than usual,” said a teacher.

While the HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, SSC (Class 10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20.