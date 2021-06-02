Maharashtra to appoint commission to get data on OBC

The state, in a meeting of ministers chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday decided to appoint an independent commission to collect empirical data on Other Backward Classes (OBC).

While ruling that the reservation in favour of OBCs in local bodies should not result in exceeding the 50% reservation cap, the Supreme Court on March 4 had directed the state to appoint a commission to collect empirical data, based on which, the reservation would be fixed. The state had approached for a review, which was quashed on May 28.This means, no seat will be reserved for OBCs in the upcoming local bodies comprising municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads, gram panchayats etc. at least for this year or until the state completes the process.

“We have decided to appoint an independent commission. The draft of the order will be prepared on Wednesday and modalities will be fixed,” said OBC minister Vijay Wadettiwar after the meeting at Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill.

The legislation for local bodies in Maharashtra provides political reservation to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) based on their population in those particular bodies. In case of OBC, this data is not available as their last census was conducted in 1931.

Community leaders on Tuesday blamed the state and decided not to allow holding of polls to district and municipal bodies until their reservation is restored. The decision was taken in a meeting called by OBC Jan Morcha, an umbrella body of OBC outfits. “We have decided to study the SC judgment. Our team of legal experts will prepare its interpretation based on which a memorandum will be made and sent to the chief minister, deputy chief minister, OBC minister, social justice minister and collectors through thousands of emails,” said Chandrakant Bavkar, executive president, OBC Jan Morcha. “We will wait till June 15 to see the steps taken by the state.”

“The apex court had directed the state to implement the order passed in 2010 by a constitutional bench in K Krishna Murthy versus Union of India case, in which the court had asked to appoint a dedicated commission, but they didn’t act,” said Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition on May 31. “We have also promulgated an ordinance to save the OBC reservation on July 31, which lapsed as this government didn’t convert it into a law.” Former rural development minister Pankaja Munde on May 31 said the government should appoint a commission. Nawab Malik, minority affairs minister, said, “BJP has always supported organizations that are against reservation system.”State Congress chief Nana Patole said, “BJP can’t misguide the OBC.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON