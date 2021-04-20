Maharashtra cabinet has urged CM Uddhav Thackeray to declare ‘strict’ lockdown: Health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday the state cabinet has requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce a strict lockdown in Maharashtra from tomorrow at 8pm. "This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision," Tope said while addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting was held.

Echoing Tope's remarks, state minister Aslam Sheikh said the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are not going down despite imposing strict restrictions adding there is also a shortage of beds and oxygen.

Maharashtra urban development minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the situation is getting worrisome and requested Thackray to impose the lockdown "to break the chain of transmission."

It was also announced after the cabinet meeting the state government will cancel the state board exams for class 10 and postpone the same for class 12.

Maharashtra is currently the worst hit state from the Covid-19 pandemic across India and has clocked nearly 3.9 million cases and 60,824 deaths till now. On Monday, 58,924 new cases and 351 deaths were reported, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Maharashtra is currently placed under section 144 which started from April 14, 8pm and will continue till May 1, 7am where no movement of residents is permitted without valid reasons and all essential services have to operate from 7am to 8pm.

The state government on Tuesday the operational hours of shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables, daily products and poultry will be restricted from 7am and 11am and will be imposed from today itself.

