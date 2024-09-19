Mahalaxmi youth falls victim to fraudster posing as anti-terrorism officer

The incident occurred on Sunday night, with the victim filing a police report the following day. (HT File)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly deceived by an individual impersonating an officer from the counter-terrorism unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The incident occurred on Sunday night, with the victim filing a police report the following day.

According to Azad Maidan Police, Vedant Suri, a resident of Mahalaxmi, was driving home in his Toyota Innova after dining at a restaurant in Fort when the incident unfolded. As Suri approached St Xavier's College, taking the Special Branch office lane, a man flagged him down, claiming to be an ATS officer en route to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station.

Upon entering Suri's vehicle, the impostor waved to several policemen stationed at the Special Branch office, seemingly to convince the victim of his legitimacy. "After that, he asked him where he was headed. When told Mahalaxmi, he requested to be dropped at Saat Rasta area," a police officer recounted.

The fraudster then feigned receiving an urgent work-related call, insisting on visiting the nearest police station. Despite Suri's objections, the man asserted his authority as a police officer and proceeded to take him on a circuitous route through Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Worli, Saat Rasta, and Curry Road before absconding with Suri's iPhone 15 Plus.

Authorities have registered a case against the unidentified individual for cheating, cheating by personation, and impersonating a public servant. "We are reviewing CCTV footage to trace him. Although he alighted at a point not covered by cameras, we are confident of apprehending him soon," the police officer stated.