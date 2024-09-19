Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahalaxmi youth falls victim to fraudster posing as anti-terrorism officer

ByVinay Dalvi
Sep 19, 2024 09:46 AM IST

A 22-year-old man was allegedly deceived by an individual impersonating an officer from the counter-terrorism unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad

The incident occurred on Sunday night, with the victim filing a police report the following day. (HT File)
The incident occurred on Sunday night, with the victim filing a police report the following day. (HT File)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly deceived by an individual impersonating an officer from the counter-terrorism unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The incident occurred on Sunday night, with the victim filing a police report the following day.

According to Azad Maidan Police, Vedant Suri, a resident of Mahalaxmi, was driving home in his Toyota Innova after dining at a restaurant in Fort when the incident unfolded. As Suri approached St Xavier's College, taking the Special Branch office lane, a man flagged him down, claiming to be an ATS officer en route to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station.

Upon entering Suri's vehicle, the impostor waved to several policemen stationed at the Special Branch office, seemingly to convince the victim of his legitimacy. "After that, he asked him where he was headed. When told Mahalaxmi, he requested to be dropped at Saat Rasta area," a police officer recounted.

The fraudster then feigned receiving an urgent work-related call, insisting on visiting the nearest police station. Despite Suri's objections, the man asserted his authority as a police officer and proceeded to take him on a circuitous route through Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Worli, Saat Rasta, and Curry Road before absconding with Suri's iPhone 15 Plus.

Authorities have registered a case against the unidentified individual for cheating, cheating by personation, and impersonating a public servant. "We are reviewing CCTV footage to trace him. Although he alighted at a point not covered by cameras, we are confident of apprehending him soon," the police officer stated.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On