Maharashtra: 10 dead after fire breaks out at Ahmednagar district hospital

At least 10 people have died after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at a district hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

“A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital,” news agency ANI reported, quoting district collector Rajendra Bhosale. In a later update, the district collector added that there were 17 patients admitted with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) when the fire broke out at around 11 am. A short circuit seems to be the primary cause of the incident.

Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, expressed his shock over the news and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

“Very shocking & disturbing news from Nagar,” posted Fadnavis from his personal handle on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Nagar civil hospital ICU fire incident. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An in-depth inquiry should be conducted and strict action should be taken against all responsible people.”

More details are awaited.

