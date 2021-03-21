Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: 96K seats vacant, education dept to have another round for FYJC admissions
Maharashtra: 96K seats vacant, education dept to have another round for FYJC admissions

With over 96,000 first-year junior colleges (FYJC) seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remaining vacant this year, the education department has decided to give the last chance to students who still wish to confirm their admissions
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:19 AM IST
They can then confirm their admissions by paying fees online by March 26.

With over 96,000 first-year junior colleges (FYJC) seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remaining vacant this year, the education department has decided to give the last chance to students who still wish to confirm their admissions. Admissions will also reopen in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur Municipal Corporation areas.

As per a notification released by the office of the deputy director on Friday, yet another first come first served round will be conducted between March 19 and 26 for students, who are yet to confirm seats in any college. Students who wish to apply for the round can log into the admission portal and claim seats against vacancies in colleges as indicated there. They can then confirm their admissions by paying fees online by March 26.

“Since some students had asked for more time to confirm their admissions, we have decided to give them one last chance. The portal will close for admissions on March 26,” said an official from the state education department.

While students are not allowed to cancel their seats during this period, junior colleges can do so and get the cancellation approved by the office of the deputy director. Once admission is cancelled, students cannot get another allotment in this round.

This year the department conducted seven admission rounds including regular rounds and first come first served rounds. However, even after that, over 36,000 students in MMR were still yet to be admitted. Officials are hoping that those yet to be admitted complete their process in the last round for the academic year 2021-22.

