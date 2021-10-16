Maharashtra allows constables to be promoted as police sub-inspectors

In a major decision, the Maharashtra government has paved the way for constables to be promoted as police sub-inspectors (PSI). The proposal, which was approved by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, would prove beneficial for 45,000 constables. It will also provide an adequate number of investigation officers in the force, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To make the promotions possible, the state has also abolished the position of police naik, which will ensure that constables get promoted till PSI rank before retirement.

“From now onwards, police constables will directly be promoted to the post of head constables instead of police naik. These head constables will be promoted to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after completing 20 years of service. After completion of 30 years of service, they will become eligible for the post of PSI. The restructuring of the organisation will lead to progressive transformation,” said Sanjay Pandey, director general of police (DGP).

In the existing system, a constable gets promoted as police naik after 10 years of service and as a head constable after 20 years of service. They get promoted as ASI after more than 30 years of service. This is for the first time that constables will be able to get PSI-rank promotions, said a senior official from state home department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, ASI could be promoted to PSI rank after clearing a promotional examination, which also has been abolished. ASI-rank officers will be promoted for PSI positions on the basis of service seniority, the officials said.

In the force, especially in rural areas, head constables are allowed to investigate some cases. The new decision will recharge the batteries of the investigating wing as it will help in providing more head constables and ASIs at early stages of their career to become investigating officers. This will make the performance of the force more efficient, he said.

The timely and speedy promotion will motivate the police personnel to perform their duties conscientiously, DGP said.

The decision will increase the existing number of head constables from 37,861 to 51,210 and ASI will be increased to 17,071 from 15,270. Each police station will get 13 additional head constables, stated a release issued by the chief minister office (CMO).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}