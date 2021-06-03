Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra announces Corona-free village contest, winners to get 50 lakh
mumbai news

Maharashtra announces Corona-free village contest, winners to get 50 lakh

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced “Corona-free village” contest in a bid to encourage implementation of steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:40 AM IST
HT Image

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced “Corona-free village” contest in a bid to encourage implementation of steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas. The rural development department (RDD) announced that prizes will be given to three village panchayats for doing good work in Covid-19 management in each of the six revenue divisions. The village panchayat that wins the first prize will get 50 lakh, second 25 lakh and third 15 lakh.

The initiative came a few days after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s address where he spoke about Covid-free village drive to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas. Rural development minister Hasan Mushrif said such initiatives will help contain Covid-19 cases in rural hinterlands, which has become a cause of concern for the state government.

“By such initiatives, there will be more awareness about Covid-19 and we will be able to stop it in villages. Everybody from the village must cooperate, and the gram sabha and sarpanch (village head) must take this initiative seriously,” Mushrif said.

He added the competition will go on for a year and the villages will be judged by a committee on 22 parameters set by the department. RDD is expected to issue a government resolution outlining the parameter and other details for the contest soon.

Under this competition, 18 villages will be given prizes, a total amounting to 5.4 crore. The minister added the villages that win the contest will get another incentive in the form of additional amount equivalent to the prize money as encouragement which will be utilised for development works in those villages.

In the past, Maharashtra government had launched Clean Village competition during 1999-2004 which had evoked enormous response from villages in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP