Maharashtra Assembly: 2 resolutions to seek Central help on quotas

Amid the struck down reservations to Marathas in jobs and education and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local body elections, the state moved two resolutions on Monday seeking Centre’s intervention. The government has asked for empirical data of OBCs for restoration of political reservation and also demanded constitutional amendment by the Centre to remove the reservation cap of 50% put by the Indra Sawhney ruling.

A resolution was passed in both the houses of the legislature demanding the Centre should relax the 50% ceiling in reservation by moving constitutional amendment. While quashing the reservation for Marathas on May 5, the five-judge bench had cited three reasons, one being the 50% cap on the reservation. It was also struck down as the state had lost its power to give reservation after 102nd amendment and raised questions over the Gaikwad commission which ratified the backwardness of the community. A review petition filed by the Centre challenging the verdict over rights of the states was also dismissed by the SC last Thursday. “Even if the states got the powers, (if Centre took such constitutional steps) we would not be able to give reservation until there is a cap on it,” said public works department minister Ashok Chavan.

Chavan, who also heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said the BJP had tried to create confusion among people by levelling baseless allegations over the powers after 102nd amendment. The resolution was passed in the absence of the members from opposition benches as the opposition had boycotted the proceedings of the house.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the state’s attempt is to shrug its responsibility. “The committee of retired high court judge appointed by the state has recommended the government should constitute Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes and collect data to establish the backwardness of the community. Instead, the state is demanding removal of the ceiling,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a resolution was passed unanimously seeking empirical data by the Centre, collected under Socio Economic Caste Census 2011, for restoration of political reservation to OBCs. In the resolution moved by food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, the state has stated the empirical data, as pressed for by the Supreme Court, is with the Centre.

“The SC in K Krishnamurthy case has clearly stated that the empirical data needs to be collated by constituting MSCBC,” he said. Fadnavis said the Centre did not share the SECC data because it had more 80 million errors, of which 6.9 million errors were from Maharashtra.