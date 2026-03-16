Mumbai, The Maharashtra assembly on Monday night passed the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, which has stringent provisions to prohibit religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage, by voice vote. Maharashtra assembly passes Freedom of Religion Bill

As per the Bill, those involved in unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and shall also be liable for a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Violations in respect of a minor, a person of unsound mind, a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and a fine of ₹5 lakh.

Mass conversions will have a jail term of seven years and a fine of ₹5 lakh. Repeat offenders can get a jail sentence of 10 years and a fine of ₹5 lakh, as per the Bill.

Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said the proposed law aims to prevent conversions carried out through fraud, coercion or inducement while safeguarding Constitutional rights.

Replying to the debate in the House, Bhoyar said the bill seeks to ensure that religious conversions take place voluntarily and in a transparent manner.

Some members had objected to the provision requiring a person intending to convert to another religion to give a 60-day prior notice to the district magistrate, calling it unjust and against constitutional guarantees, he said.

"The objective of this provision is only to verify that the conversion is taking place out of free will and not through fraud, force or inducement," Bhoyar said, adding that the procedure was meant to provide transparency and protection rather than restrict personal liberty.

The minister also addressed concerns over the requirement to inform authorities within 21 days after the conversion, failing which the conversion could be treated as invalid.

He said the requirement was meant for administrative record-keeping and to prevent potential legal and social disputes in the future.

Responding to criticism that relatives or other persons could file complaints regarding the forced conversions, Bhoyar said in many cases, victims may not be in a position to approach the police themselves.

"The provision allowing others to lodge complaints is intended to ensure protection where fraud, pressure or threats are suspected," he said.

Bhoyar stated that the law does not deny adults the right to change their religion, noting that the Constitution guarantees the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion.

He, however, said the state is empowered to enact laws to curb conversions carried out through deception, coercion or inducement.

Bhoyar reiterated that the legislation is not aimed at targeting any particular religion or community and would apply equally to all.

The minister said special care would be taken during implementation to ensure the protection of women's rights, adding that the law seeks to safeguard women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors from forced or fraudulent conversions.

Bhoyar further said that if a marriage takes place on the basis of an illegal conversion and a child is born, the child would be considered to follow the mother's original religion prior to conversion, as per provisions in the bill.

After the discussion, the House passed the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, by voice vote.

Presiding officer Sanjay Kelkar declared the bill as passed.

The bill also prohibits conversions carried out through marriage or promise of marriage if such acts involve inducement, coercion or deceit, according to the draft legislation.

In the Bill's statement of objects and reasons, the government said incidents of forceful and organised religious conversions have been reported in various parts of the country and vulnerable sections are often targeted through inducements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.