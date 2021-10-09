Maharashtra at ‘far end of Covid-19 second wave’, says official

Mumbai has now overtaken Thane in terms of having the second-highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra for the past five days, as per official data.

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 38,011 active Covid-19 cases wherein which Pune topped with 8,683 cases, followed by Mumbai with 5,941 and Thane with 4,217. On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 2,620 Covid-19 new cases with 59 deaths. The total tally from the outbreak has reached 6,573,092 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai clocked 529 new Covid-19 cases with eight deaths thus bringing the total death tally to 16,149. The total number of cases in Mumbai reached 747,685 since the outbreak of the virus.

Mumbai overtook Thane from Monday onwards when it recorded 6,198 new cases compared to 3,848 in Thane.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the overall have cases reduced across the state.

“We are at the far end of the second wave. In Thane, we did reconciliation of cases, hence they were reduced. In Mumbai, we are still witnessing 400 to 500 new cases daily due to which Mumbai has overtaken Thane,” said Dr Awate. With regards to Pune, he said “Though cases are reducing in Pune city, the problem is in the rural pockets, which pushed the whole tally up,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that this was the aftermath of the Ganesh festival. “Mumbai cases were expected to rise after the Ganesh festival. However, it will be marginal and even the deaths have reduced significantly,” said Dr Gilada.

The death toll in the state has now reached 1,39.470 with Pune leading with 19,502 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,149 patients and Thane with 11,385.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday launched Mission Kavach Kundal, a seven-day special campaign to boost its Covid-19 vaccination drive. The initiative has set a target of vaccinating a minimum of 1.5 million people a day. It is also looking to prioritise covering the first doses of all citizens at the earliest. State health minister Rajesh Tope said that the aim is to blunt the impact of the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}