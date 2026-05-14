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Maharashtra ATS questions 57 people over alleged links with wanted Pakistani gangster

The action followed specific intelligence inputs suggesting that the suspects had been in contact with the gangster through social media platforms.

Published on: May 14, 2026 10:27 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday carried out searches across multiple cities in the state and questioned 57 individuals over their alleged social media links with wanted Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti, officials said.

Ten accused have been arrested so far. (HT File)

The action followed specific intelligence inputs suggesting that the suspects had been in contact with Bhatti through social media platforms in the recent past. Officials said the ATS has placed their cyber activity and mobile communication records under scrutiny as part of the probe.

“ATS’ action is being taken on the suspicion that Shehzad Bhatti is inciting the youth to engage in anti-national activities through social media,” an ATS officer said.

Investigators are also gathering details of the movements and activities of the 57 individuals over the past few months to ascertain whether they were involved in any unlawful activities at Bhatti’s behest.

The coordinated operation began around 8am on Wednesday and covered Mumbai, Nalasopara, Mira Road, Nagpur, Pune, Akola, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Bhandara.

Investigators alleged that Bhatti used encrypted communication channels to direct various individuals involved in the attack, while Rana acted as a key local facilitator and allegedly provided logistical support to the attackers.

Ten accused have been arrested so far, while seven others, including Bhatti, remain absconding.

Officials said the NIA is continuing its investigation to trace the absconders and dismantle other terror modules linked to the larger conspiracy behind the grenade attack.

 
national investigation agency
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