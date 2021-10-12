Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra bandh: BEST suffers loss; only 573,272 passengers take bus on Monday
mumbai news

Maharashtra bandh: BEST suffers loss; only 573,272 passengers take bus on Monday

BEST on an average daily earns nearly ₹2 crore from passenger earnings. On Monday, day of the Maharashtra bandh, the organisation earned nearly ₹29 lakh
Nearly 2.5 million passengers travel by BEST buses every day, however, on Monday only 573,272 passengers travelled by the BEST buses. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 08:21 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

As the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), alliance of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, called for a statewide bandh over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) reported a loss of nearly 1.71 crore.

Nearly 2.5 million passengers travel by BEST buses every day, however, on Monday only 573,272 passengers travelled by the BEST buses.

The BEST on an average daily earns nearly 2 crore from passenger earnings. On Monday, the organisation earned nearly 29 lakhs.

Buses operating in the city also had limited operations. Of the 3,333 buses with BEST, only 1,849 buses were operated on Monday.

During the bandh, 11 buses were vandalised. The BEST administration had sought police protection for the operation of bus services in the city.

“We are yet to determine the monetary loss on the damage of the buses on Monday,” said a senior BEST official.

Apart from the BEST bus shutdown, autorickshaw and taxi services were also impacted in the city on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

Autorickshaws and taxi drivers that did ferry passengers reportedly charged a double fare to ferry passengers in the city.

Local train and metro services functioned normally without any disruptions on Monday.

“Demonstrations have been carried out by the protesters at Thane, Mulund and Vikhroli railway stations. Officers @grpmumbai counselled them not to enter the station premises or inconvenience commuters. They have moved to city are thereafter. @DGPMaharashtra” tweeted commissioner of police railways Quaisar Khalid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Garbage dumping on mangroves in Uran serious, Bombay HC pulls up municipal council

Exact revenge for jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir: Sena

Still feel I am in Maharashtra CM’s chair, says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress slams remark

Thane forest department officer arrested for demanding bribe from subordinate
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP