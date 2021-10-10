Maharashtra bandh: MVA allies keen on making it a success

To up its ante against their common political enemy, Bharatiya Janata Party, in the wake of the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the three ruling parties in Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – have given a call for Maharashtra bandh on Monday and have decided to pull out all stops to make it successful.

The three parties are looking at it as an opportunity to take on the BJP, especially when the ruling party at the Centre has initiated action against many of their leaders. The Shiv Sena has reportedly taken the responsibility of Mumbai, which apparently decides the success of any statewide bandh. The party is expected to compel owners of shops, establishments and public transport to stay shut.

“This is not a bandh called by government, but by the ruling parties under MVA. Whether to operate railway or BEST buses has to be decided, by their administrations. We expect the people to participate in this on their own as it is in support of farmers and against the rule of the BJP at the Centre,” said NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik on Sunday.

Malik said essential services have been exempted from the bandh. “The bandh would come into force from Sunday midnight. We appeal to all workers to not create any issues for essential services such as hospitals, ambulance, medical stories and milk supply during the bandh.” The bandh is expected to be observed till 4pm.

“It more or less depends on the scenario in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. Its success or failure depends on its success in the city. The Sena has taken it very seriously. Party workers have reportedly been asked to ensure public transport was disrupted to make the bandh successful. At the same time, the ruling parties have also decided to ensure no violence,” said a senior Sena leader.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will participate in the bandh with full strength.

According to ruling party leaders, all three parties are aggressive against the BJP and there is anger among party workers at local levels too. “They have realised the ruling parties and their leaders are being targeted by the BJP by using central agencies out of political vendetta. NCP workers showed the anger in Pune on Friday after the I-T raids on relatives of Ajit Pawar. An appeal by Sharad Pawar in Solapur the same day means a lot for party workers across the state. The impact of these developments will be seen during the bandh on Monday,” said a NCP leader.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said, “We have urged people to participate in the bandh spontaneously and we are sure that in the backdrop of the anger among the people against the killing of the farmers, it will be successful.”

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, which had earlier announced to not support the bandh, announced its support late in the night, by keeping shops shut till 4pm. “After request from Sena and leaders from other parties, FRTWA has decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops shut till 4pm in protest of the killing of farmers. Kindly follow the order in all areas,” the message of its president Viren Shah read.

“The operation of offices depends on the availability of the public transport,” said a high-ranking officer from Mantralaya.

GD Kulthe, chief advisor, Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation, said, “Employees never participate in the bandh call given by any political parties. Government offices will work as usual.”

Maharashtra Congress has organised a maun vrat agitation outside Raj Bhavan in the morning on Monday. State unit chief of the party Nana Patole, who is heading the agitation, has also appealed to party workers to make the bandh successful.

“Traders, farmers, labourer and daily wagers are already under tremendous stress because of the Covid-19 lockdown. We will oppose the bandh which will lead to more hardship to these people,” said BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar.