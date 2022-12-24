Maharashtra BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore whose SUV fell into ditch is now stable, say doctors

Bharatiya Janata Party (MLA) Jaykumar Gore, who sustained injuries after an SUV he was travelling in along with three others fell into a ditch, is currently stable, a statement from his office said on Saturday. “His health is stable. Others in the car have suffered minor injuries,” the statement added.

Gore is currently undergoing treatment at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic. He suffered injuries on his chest after the SUV skidded off a bridge and dunked into a ditch on the Pune-Pandharpur highway near Malthan earlier in the day. He was returning home in Satara district from Nagpur, and the incident occured when the drive of the car lost control over wheels and the vehicle fell into the ditch.

Doctors treating him said the MLA's pulse rate and blood pressure are both normal. Earlier they said that Gore did not suffer any serious wound.

The ditch where the SUV fell is at least 30 feet down, a senior police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Following the incident, Gore was taken to the Ruby Hall Clinic, while the other injured individuals were undergoing treatment in other hospitals, the official added.

The police said that the accident caused the SUV to break the barrier of the bridge on the Banganga river before plunging into the ditch.

Phaltan town is located around 110 km from Pune city.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

