Maharashtra: Board data likely to act as reference point for Class 10 marking

While the state education department is yet to declare a formula for marking students of Class 10 after the state government cancelled board exams, authorities are now mulling options to include data of schools and subject-wise performance as a reference point for marking.

Experts, who are part of consultation meetings, said while schools are likely to be asked to send the data of student performance in internal assessments, data on school-wise and subject-wise performance for the previous years can be used as an indicator to ensure accuracy in scoring.

“When schools send scores, they are most likely to be inflated and this is a fear across boards and schools. But the state board does have data on how each of the schools performed during all these years. Data sent by schools can thus be cross referenced with these details. If a school has had 100 students scoring distinction, it will be questionable if the number suddenly becomes 200. Similarly, there is data on subject-wise performance of students, which can be used to check their performance this year,” sad an expert on the condition of anonymity.

On May 1, CBSE announced its marking criteria for Class 10 students in an 18-page document. Students will be marked on the basis of their pre-boards, midterm and unit test exams for Class 10. Similarly, ICSE released its assessment criteria to schools on the same day wherein students will be marked on the basis of their average performance in classes 9 and 10. The state education department is yet to come up with its own assessment criteria 1.7 million students. While an official from the education department said a decision is yet to be made, he added that details are being worked out. “The number of students is quite high as compared to other boards, hence the decision is taking longer,” he added.

On April 20, the state government, in a cabinet meeting held that day, decided to cancel Class 10 exams to the state board owing to the growing Covid-19 infections in the state and the resultant lockdown. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that students of Class 10 will be marked on the basis of internal assessments. Since then, the state education department has held numerous consultation meetings with various stakeholders including schools, teachers, parents, educationists and technology firms to assess and understand feasible ways of marking students.

