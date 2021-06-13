Maharashtra braces for heavy rainfall in coastal districts

On the backdrop of prediction of extremely heavy rain in the coastal districts of Maharashtra, the state administration has shifted locals from low-lying and landslide prone areas to safety, and deployed 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Palghar districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy downpour on Sunday.

The regional meteorological centre had issued red alerts in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for Saturday, while it upgraded alert status from orange to red for Mumbai and Palghar for Sunday. Raigad and Ratnagiri continued to remain on red alert as forecast of extremely heavy rainfall is made for these four districts. Extremely heavy rainfall, as per definition, is above 204.5mm rainfall.

According to government officials, the districts have sounded alerts asking people to remain indoors. An official from Raigad collector’s office said the district administration has moved over 1,000 people from around 20 villages to safer locations. “Raigad has been receiving a lot of rainfall; in the past 24 hours we received over 80mm rainfall. Since there was a risk of landslide in some talukas, we have moved 1,138 people from 20 villages,” said the official, who did not wish to be named. Officials from Ratnagiri collector’s office said the state has deployed three teams there.

Mumbai too has braced for heavy downpour on Sunday. The city has three NDRF teams deployed. State environment minister and Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “People should remain extremely careful while stepping out. There is forecast for heavy rains in Mumbai, besides that we still have Covid-19 restriction. So we have to remain careful.”

Palghar collector Manik Gursal said on Saturday there was not much rain, but they are prepared. “We have level four Covid-19 restrictions in place [except in Vasai-Virar] so there is hardly any movement. We have issued advisory in the fishing villages and have two teams of NDRF in place for any situation,” he said.