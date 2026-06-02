Maharashtra cabinet approves 36,585cr farm loan waiver scheme

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a farm loan waiver scheme across the state, people aware of the developments said. The scheme will cover agricultural loans of up to ₹2 lakh, a decision expected to benefit around 5.6 million farmers.
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The scheme will cover more than 6.5 million accounts and is expected to cost ₹36,585 crore to the state exchequer.
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the administration to credit the loan waiver amount by June 20.
Also Read: Budget relief for farmers: Crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh
While presenting the state budget, CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, Fadnavis announced the farm loan waiver. The state cabinet also decided to give ₹50,000 to the farmers who paid their loan regularly.
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