Maharashtra: CET registration process for FYJC seats starts; no glitch reported

First-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants were finally relieved as many were able to complete the registration process for the optional common entrance test (CET), which has been left optional for Class 10 students. State board students will be given preference over others at the time of admissions to FYJC colleges.

A week after solving technical issues that had been plaguing the registration website, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) managed to smoothly launch https://cet.11thadmission.org.in/ on Monday at 3pm.

“The site is working very smoothly, and we haven’t received a single complaint ever since the registration process commenced at 3pm on Monday. In order to control the flow of students, we have requested only state board students to finish registration on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday onwards, all non-state board students can start the registration process,” said an official from MSBSHSE.

He added that nearly 140,000 students who had already completed the registration process last week need not opt for registration again.

Originally, registration for the optional CET exam for admissions to FYJC colleges was scheduled to take place between July 20 and Monday. As per the new schedule, students can complete the process of registration till August 2.

This year, Class 10 board exams across several school education boards had to be scrapped due to rising Covid-19 cases. Results for the Class 10 batch were given out based on students’ performance in Class 9 and Class 10. While the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results were announced on July 16, the Council of Indian Secondary Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced ICSE results on July 24.

According to the circular released by the state board earlier this month, an optional CET exam based solely on SSC syllabus and consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks will be conducted offline on August 21 from 11am to 1pm.