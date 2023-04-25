Amid speculations over his future, Shinde takes two-day break in Satara

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday left for his village Dare in Satara district, raising eyebrows in the political corridors ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the split in Shiv Sena.

Shinde is expected to stay in Western Maharashtra with his family for the next two days. Though his office claimed it to be a pre-scheduled tour for spiritual reasons, insiders say that the CM has been disturbed over the last few days due to the recent developments. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde is expected to stay in Western Maharashtra with his family for the next two days.

Though his office claimed it to be a pre-scheduled tour for spiritual reasons, insiders say that the CM has been disturbed over the last few days due to the recent developments.

“Fourteen deaths during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony last week are believed to be a major setback for him as it was said to be a result of his attempt to put up a show of strength. Speculations over leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar’s potential rebellion and his remarks over the post of chief minister have disturbed him a lot,” a leader close to Shinde said.

According to Shinde’s office, the CM is expected to participate in a puja in his village and will spend time with his family and relatives. He is expected to return to Mumbai on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Karnataka for the next two days for assembly polls followed by a visit to Mauritius for two days. He will be in Karnataka on April 25 and 26, then he will visit Nagpur on 27 and tour Mauritius on 28 and 29.

Fadnavis will take part in the inauguration of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius on April 28.

“The prime minister of Mauritius will inaugurate the statue. We have a strong 75,000 Marathi-speaking population in the country. The Maharashtra government had funded Maharashtra Bhavan when it was built 25 years ago. Its second phase is being constructed for which CM Eknath Shinde has allotted an additional fund of ₹8 crore. We will have trade and tourism related meetings with the trade bodies in Mauritius,” Fadnavis said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}