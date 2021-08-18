Maharashtra CM launches boating club, adventure sports to boost tourism

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched several initiatives of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to push tourism in the state. The projects include a new boating club, facilities for skydiving and adventure sports, tie-up with leading online travel companies to boost MTDC properties on the portals, among others.

Thackeray, during the launch held at Varsha bungalow, said the state has a wide variety of tourist destinations to attract domestic and international tourists, which will boost the state’s economy and provide employment.

On Tuesday, the tourism department, in presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, minister of state for tourism Aditi Tatkare, launched a new boat club in Ratnagiri district’s Ganpatipule, signed MoUs with M/s SkyHigh India to start skydiving and adventure sport activities in Sindhudurg district. The MTDC on Tuesday launched a new website, which goes live from Wednesday morning.

Thackeray said, “The state too has several destinations that can go on world map. Like Amsterdam’s Tulip Garden, we can also develop tourism around flowers on Kaas Pathar in Satara district.”

The MTDC also signed the MoU with online travel companies Make My Trip and Goibibo to promote MTDC properties on the portal, and an agreement was inked with Maharashtra State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Pune, to train MTDC staff in hospitality and service. Thackeray also inaugurated a refurbished at MTDC Sinhagad Resort, giving the visitors a chance to explore the glory of Sinhagad Fort.

Aaditya Thackeray said, “Tourists worldwide are in for a pleasant surprise as we continue to enhance MTDC’s user experience... Following the enthusiastic reception of Nashik Boat Club, Ganpatipule Boat Club is set to welcome tourists with thrilling aquatic sports and charming beach shacks.”

Pawar, who heads the finance department, added that the sector has the potential to push state’s economy and create jobs.