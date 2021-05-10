Maharashtra CM launches Majha Doctor initiative; to involve family doctors in fight against Covid

As Maharashtra is preparing for a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched Majha Doctor (My Doctor), an initiative involving family doctors in the fight against the virus. On Sunday, the state Covid task force members interacted with 700 private doctors from Mumbai to clear doubts raised by them over the Covid treatment protocol. Last week, similar interaction was held with 300 private doctors from Mumbai.

“Family doctors play an important role. If they guide the patients at the initial stage, it will be helpful to curb the virus spread,” Thackeray said during the virtual meeting held on Sunday. “If the doctors keep a check on the treatment of patients in home isolation and update ward officers regularly, the civic body can make treatment management of patients in a proper way,’’ Thackeray added.

He added that family doctors can give a lot of mental support to patients initially. “Family doctors can identify symptoms and check whether the patient is asymptomatic or needs hospitalisation. Family doctors should focus on patients in home isolation take a call so that they can be shifted to hospitals on time if required,” he said. Amid the shortage of doctors in the city, Thackeray also appealed to private doctors to register themselves in the Covid Care Centers and jumbo field hospitals in their vicinity and visit the places for consultation.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Covid task force head Dr Sanjay Oak, and task force member Dr Shashank Joshi and Dr Rahul Pandit, along with Dr TP Lahane, director-general of the directorate of medical education and research interacted with these private doctors, resolved their queries, answered their doubts on the treatment protocol for Covid patients. The doctors were also told to keep an eye out for children and infants developing symptoms such as fever, cold, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, etc.