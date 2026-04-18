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Maharashtra CM orders swift land allocation, priority power supply for upcoming data centres

Maharashtra CM orders swift land allocation, priority power supply for upcoming data centres

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed officials to ensure swift allotment of land to data centre companies once agreements are finalised, noting that several firms from Central Asia are keen to invest in the state.

Maharashtra CM orders swift land allocation, priority power supply for upcoming data centres

Chairing a meeting here, Fadnavis said all critical requirements for setting up data centre projects, especially land acquisition, must be completed within the defined timelines. He also instructed that power supply to such projects be prioritised.

The meeting reviewed the state's preparedness to attract investments in the data centre sector, an official release issued here said.

Fadnavis said agencies must act with urgency and coordination.

Directing the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra to develop a dedicated land bank for such projects, he asked the energy department to expedite land allocation for substations.

Officials said in the meeting that infrastructure for data centres is being strengthened and that adequate electricity supply arrangements are being put in place to support incoming investments, according to the release.

CM Fadnavis also underlined that the presence of globally reputed universities will enhance opportunities across sectors and strengthen the state's position as an emerging hub for education and research, an official release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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