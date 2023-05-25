Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to attend new Parliament building inauguration

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi after an invitation from the government for the inauguration slated on May 28.

PM Narendra Modi (left) and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (right) (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde said that it is a matter of pride that the new Parliament building will be inaugurated on V D Savarkar’s birth anniversary.

The government of India has paid rich tribute to Savarkar by inaugurating the new Parliament building on his birth anniversary, said the party statement.

The Shiv Sena is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which will attend the event with other political leaders from both NDA and non-BJP parties.

The Shiv Sena also expressed regret and disappointment over the “partisan behaviour” of opposition parties in boycotting the inauguration of the new building.

A political row over the decision to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi preside over the inauguration of the new Parliament building instead of President Droupadi Murmu has erupted with 20 Opposition parties having decided to boycott the event, scheduled for Sunday.

“Shiv Sena regrets and expresses deep disappointment over the partisan behaviour of opposition parties in boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28,” the statement from the party said.

“We urge all political parties of Maharashtra to keep their political differences aside and join this national celebration for the sake of national unity and as a tribute to Veer Savarkar,” it said.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building slated on May 28 have been sent to various leaders across the country.

Several parties, including the Shiv Sena, Biju Janata Dal, Telugu Desam Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and others announced that they will attend the event saying it will be “in the true spirit of democracy” and a “momentous occasion”.

Meanwhile, 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, issued a joint statement on Wednesday announcing to boycott calling the inauguration of the new parliament building a “grave insult” and “direct assault” on democracy.

An invitation has also been sent to certain prominent personalities, including film stars and sports persons. The chief architect of the new Parliament building, Bimal Patel and reputed industrialist Ratan Tata have also been invited to the inauguration of the new building.

The building, which is at the heart of Lutyens in Delhi, has been constructed as a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. Its foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in 2020.

Tata Projects won the contract to build the new Parliament building, a part of the Centre’s Central Vista redevelopment plans. Tata Projects had beaten Larsen and Toubro. Tata Projects had offered to accomplish the project for ₹861.9 crore.