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Maharashtra completes physical verification of 23,000 wetlands

Maharashtra completes physical verification of 23,000 wetlands

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:42 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane, The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management has completed 'ground-truthing' or physical verification of all but 11 of 23,415 wetlands in Maharashtra, paving the way for bringing them under legal protection under the Wetlands Rules.

Maharashtra completes physical verification of 23,000 wetlands

Ground-truthing involves survey of wetlands to confirm their existence, boundaries and present land use against satellite imagery. It is considered a crucial step before a wetland is officially notified under environmental laws.

According to the latest data uploaded on the Maharashtra wetlands dashboard maintained by the NCSCM, the remaining 11 wetlands are in Pune district and their field-level verification is still underway.

The wetlands surveyed so far include 247 in Thane district, 1,093 in Raigad district, 37 in Mumbai city and 210 in Mumbai suburban district.

Ahmednagar district has the highest number of wetlands in the state at 1,596, followed by Nashik with 1,236 and Chandrapur with 1,231.

"This process should not have taken 16 years after the National Wetland Atlas was launched," said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

Nandakumar Pawar, director of environmental group Sagarshakti, claimed that the destruction of wetlands in Uran worsened flooding.

Officials said the verified wetland maps would now be forwarded to district administrations and the State Wetland Authority before the notification process begins.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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