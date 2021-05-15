Maharashtra Congress chief seeks probe into alleged phone-tapping

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that his phone was under interception in 2016-17 during the previous Devendra Fadnavis government and demanded an inquiry by the state government. He has also alleged that phones of many leaders from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were tapped.

“I have received information that my phone was under interception, and the permission for the same was sought by giving the reason of narcotic links associated with me. My phone was under surveillance under the name of Amjad Khan. The telephones of many other leaders from leading parties and that of IAS and IPS officers too were intercepted. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should investigate into the illegal tapping and the motive behind it, as it is a serious violation of the fundamental right of privacy. It should also be brought to the fore about who gave permission for such tapping and who were associated with the act,” Patole said.

The Congress leader said the tapping was done by naming the telephone numbers under fake accounts. He has demanded strict action against the people involved in it.

