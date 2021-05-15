Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Congress chief seeks probe into alleged phone-tapping
mumbai news

Maharashtra Congress chief seeks probe into alleged phone-tapping

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that his phone was under interception in 2016-17 during the previous Devendra Fadnavis government and demanded an inquiry by the state government
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 12:15 AM IST
HT Image

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that his phone was under interception in 2016-17 during the previous Devendra Fadnavis government and demanded an inquiry by the state government. He has also alleged that phones of many leaders from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were tapped.

“I have received information that my phone was under interception, and the permission for the same was sought by giving the reason of narcotic links associated with me. My phone was under surveillance under the name of Amjad Khan. The telephones of many other leaders from leading parties and that of IAS and IPS officers too were intercepted. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should investigate into the illegal tapping and the motive behind it, as it is a serious violation of the fundamental right of privacy. It should also be brought to the fore about who gave permission for such tapping and who were associated with the act,” Patole said.

The Congress leader said the tapping was done by naming the telephone numbers under fake accounts. He has demanded strict action against the people involved in it.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that his phone was under interception in 2016-17 during the previous Devendra Fadnavis government and demanded an inquiry by the state government. He has also alleged that phones of many leaders from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were tapped.

“I have received information that my phone was under interception, and the permission for the same was sought by giving the reason of narcotic links associated with me. My phone was under surveillance under the name of Amjad Khan. The telephones of many other leaders from leading parties and that of IAS and IPS officers too were intercepted. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should investigate into the illegal tapping and the motive behind it, as it is a serious violation of the fundamental right of privacy. It should also be brought to the fore about who gave permission for such tapping and who were associated with the act,” Patole said.

The Congress leader said the tapping was done by naming the telephone numbers under fake accounts. He has demanded strict action against the people involved in it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP