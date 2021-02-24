Maharashtra Congress decides to adopt aggressive approach; to press for separate state farm law

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday decided to adopt an aggressive approach, in a bid to regain its old glory in the state, and press for separate laws for farmers to negate the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre. It also plans to push for reservation for Muslims and expose the Narendra Modi government on its failure on various fronts, including rising fuel and domestic gas prices.

The party, in its parliamentary board meeting on Tuesday, also decided to take a call on joining hands with the two other ruling parties for the local body elections.

The newly appointed parliamentary board comprising of 32 members met for its first meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. The meeting under the chairmanship of Maharashtra president Nana Patole was attended by party state in-charge HK Patil, party’s legislative leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, state ministers, among others.

In a bid to strengthen its base, the party leaders decided to launch Sankalp Abhiyan, an outreach program under which leaders will reach out to the voter base, including farmers.

“Under the Sankalp Abhiyan to be implemented for the next six months, state leaders will go to the people and farmers and explain about the anti-people policies of the Modi government. We will explain the gravity of the farm laws passed by the Centre. We have asked the leaders to stay with the farmers and the common people during the campaign,” said Patil.

The board also passed four resolutions on contentious issues related to the people. The party passed resolutions demanding revocation of the farm laws passed by the Centre and creation of separate farm laws in the state, disbursement of funds for statutory boards in the state, and rightful reservation to Marathas and Muslims. They also passed a resolution for the allocation of funds for OBCs, VJNT and other backward classes.

Patole said that the contentious farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year, have to be opposed strongly by Congress, but they will press for separate farm law in Maharashtra to safeguard the interest of the farmers. “We will not allow the central law to be implemented in the state. Congress will press for the separate law in Maharashtra to negate the central laws,” he said.

Five municipal corporations, two district councils and more than 90 nagar panchayats will face polls in the next few months. The board discussed the alliance with other ruling parties. Patole said that the decision about the alliance will be taken by talking to the local leaders in respective local bodies.