Congress to hold Jan Sanvad Yatra from September 3

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress on Saturday announced to hold Jan Samvad Yatra (public interaction march) across the state between September 3 and 12, with key leaders of the party shouldering its responsibility in their respective areas.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development came in a joint press conference at the party’s Dadar office.

The aim of the march is to ‘expose’ the Shinde government in the state for the agrarian crisis, failed law and order situation and the Narendra Modi government for the rising inflation, disturbed communal harmony, and atrocities against women in Manipur among others.

State Congress chief Nana Patole will lead the march in eastern Vidarbha, leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar in western Vidarbha, former chief minister Ashok Chavan in Marathwada, party’s legislative leader Balasaheb Thorat in northern Maharashtra and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in western Maharashtra. All the party leaders will participate in the march in Konkan for two days after September 12, said Patole.

“The Shinde government has failed to address the issues faced by the people of the state. Farmers are in distress, women are unsafe, and youth are struggling with unemployment. At the same time, the social fabric of the country has been disturbed due to the policies of the Modi government in the country. Our Yatra will be to reach out to the people to stand behind them firmly during this challenging period when they are distressed and need support,” Patole said, adding that the Yatra will be held at village, tehsil, district level and all cities across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chavan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling factions of the two parties are scared of holding the long pending local body polls as they have realised that the public sentiments are against them.

Meanwhile, Patole on Saturday said that though the CBI has closed the case against Rashmi Shukla, it will be reopened again when their party will rule the state. “After coming to power last year, Shinde-Fadnavis tried to close the case registered in Pune against Rashmi Shukla for the illegal tapping of the phone, but the lower court rejected the closure report. It stressed for the further investigation. The case was then handed over to the CBI by the state government for obvious reasons. The BJP has been misusing its power, however, it will not be in power forever. Not only mine but the phones of even BJP leaders were tapped (during the Fadnavis government) by Shukla,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Chavan said there is a possibility that the logo of the INDIA front will be unveiled during its third meeting in Mumbai next week. “There is a possibility of unveiling the logo of the INDIA on August 31 after the informal meeting of the leaders from all constituents. Once the tentative schedule has been finalised, the decisions will be taken unanimously. It will be a remarkable event in the presence of key leaders from major parties. Our national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi are attending it. Sonia Gandhi, too, is expected to attend it,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON