Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Police have stepped up security at the residence of Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party , in Waluj MIDC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra, an officer said on Saturday.

Maharashtra: Cops deployed at CJP founder Dipke's residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city

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He said the security cover has been expanded to avoid unnecessary crowding as Dipke arrives in India.

"If there is a need to deploy more manpower, we will do so after a review," said DCP Pankaj Atulkar.

He said Dipke's parents are not currently staying at their house in the Waluj area.

"They are not in contact with me," he said, while refusing to share further details.

Meanwhile, the MIDC Waluj police station incharge officer said that one guard had been stationed at Dipke's residence earlier. "We have deployed a team of ten policemen with one officer now," he added.

Dipke arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. {{/usCountry}}

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He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising that the movement should be led with "love and peace."

The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

The group has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke, who recently returned from the United States to participate in the mobilisation, has described the campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.