Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sees 177 new Covid cases, one death; active tally now 3,932

Maharashtra sees 177 new Covid cases, one death; active tally now 3,932

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
May 01, 2023 10:43 PM IST

A Covid patient died in Solapur district, taking the state death toll so far to 1,48,515.

Maharashtra recorded 177 new Covid cases on Monday, a significant drop from the 425 new cases recorded a day earlier, taking the state’s tally to 81,66,068.

Maharashtra covid-19 cases today.
Maharashtra covid-19 cases today.

The active tally in the state is 3,932 cases as of Monday, a health department statement said. A Covid patient died in Solapur district, taking the state death toll so far to 1,48,515.

Mumbai recorded 61 new cases on Monday. The state on Sunday recorded 425 COVID-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.81 per cent, the statement said.

“Since 1st Jan 2023, 97 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.2% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88% of the deceased had comorbidities, 12% did not have any comorbidity,” the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 health covid 19 tracker + 1 more
covid-19 health covid 19 tracker
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out