Maharashtra Covid caseload dips, Mumbai sees slight rise

While Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady drop in the daily Covid-19 caseload, infections in Mumbai are seeing a slight rise. Mumbai on Sunday recorded 445 new cases, thus bringing this month’s tally to 4,733. This effectively means an average of 473 infections per day.

Similarly, there were six deaths in the city on Sunday, resulting in 48 fatalities in the past 10 days

Experts attribute the rise in Mumbai due to the reopening of activities, including local trains, schools, commercial establishments and also because of more commuters travelling in trains.

This was also seen in the number of active cases as Mumbai displaced Thane from the second slot, after Pune, from last week.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said although cases have gone up slightly in Mumbai, deaths are under control.

“Covid-19 cases have risen slightly in Mumbai, but their intensity has been very less due to vaccination,” said Dr Awate.

“We have also been able to bring down the number of Covid deaths significantly,” he added.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said this is normal phenomenon in any pandemic. “Any pandemic will have a plateau phase and there will be minor fluctuations in numbers for some weeks before it settles down completely. This is still the second wave going on and citizens need to take precautions,” said Dr Mandot.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,294 new cases, which brought the total of the past 10 days up to 25,877. The total Covid-19 patients, right from the outbreak last year, has now reached 6,577,872. There were 140,847 tests done on Sunday, while the number of recoveries clocked 1,823.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 33,449, while the total number of deaths right from the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 139,542.

Pune tops with 8,573 patients, followed by Mumbai with 5,931 and Thane with 4,346.

The death toll has now reached 139,542, with Pune leading with 19,507 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 16,158 and Thane with 11,388.

So far, Mumbai has a total caseload of 748,649 cases, and the toll has reached 16,158, with a case fatality rate of 2.1%. There are a total of 5,931 active cases in the city at present.