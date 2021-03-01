Maharashtra crosses 8,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in row

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded more than 8,000 Covid-19 new cases for the fifth consecutive day, while Mumbai reported more than 1,000 cases again, after a day’s gap.

On Sunday, the state recorded 8,293 cases with 62 deaths. The number of cases in Mumbai was 1,051, compared to 987 on Saturday. The city saw five deaths.

The state’s active Covid-19 cases stood at 77,008 while Mumbai’s active cases were 8,299.

In case of active cases, Pune, which is facing restrictions like night curfew, stood first in the state with the number at 15,005, followed by Nagpur at 10,013. Amravati, which is facing a lockdown, has 6,599 active cases. Other regions like Thane, Buldhana, Wardha, Akola, Aurangabad, Washim, Jalgaon, Ahmedabad, Satara, Raigad and Nashik have more than 1,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the media admitted that cases are increasing across the state. “We need to understand that cases are increasing, especially in Vidarbha. In several districts, the number is crossing last year’s peak. For this, citizens need to take precautions. I do not wish to impose another lockdown…,” said Thackeray.

The third phase of vaccination, which was to begin from March 1 for citizens above 60 years and for those above 45 with co-morbidities, is awaiting clarity from the Centre. “We were in a meeting with the Central government officials and are preparing the programme for this new phase. The modalities will be finalised by Monday morning,” said a senior state government official, who refused to come on record.

Citizens are confused. “I inquired with private hospitals, but even they are not sure about who will be allowed. I will check after the registrations open,” said Srikrishna Joshi, 64, a Parel resident.

Thackeray, however, warned that vaccination is not the shield against the Covid-19 virus. “It is not that once you get vaccinated, you cannot contract the virus. You have to take adequate precautions like wearing a mask, washing your hands and maintaining social distance,” said Thackeray.