Maharashtra Cyber set to get new building spread over 1 lakh sq ft at Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber is all set to get their new building spread across one lakh square feet in Navi Mumbai by August 15. The development is part of the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project that is considered one of the ‘game-changer’ as far as cybercrimes are considered in the state.

The nodal agency will float tenders next week for the equipment needed in that building.

“We will get possession of our building at Millennium Business Park in Mahape, Navi Mumbai by August 15. We will have one lakh square feet of space spread over five floors of the building and will soon be floating tenders as per our Request for Proposal (RFP) for equipment, software and hardware. We have also moved a proposal with the state government for sanctioning more than 100 police officers who will be trained to solve cybercrimes, block cyber attacks and maintain surveillance on cyberspace,” said a police officer from Maharashtra Cyber.

When Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister, he had approved the Cyber Security Project and approved ₹837 crore for the same.

“The government has already purchased the building in Mahape for the same. Previously, when tenders were floated, they were overpriced seeking more than ₹2,000 crore. Now, revised proposals have been made as per those tenders,” said the police officer.

Yashasvi Yadav, special IGP, Maharashtra Cyber department said, “We need the best of the technology and best of the training and are working accordingly.”

Sources in the cyber department said not only solving cases but preventing cybercrimes is an important aspect.

“Cyber threats, surveillance, patrolling and blocking of posts are important aspects and new infrastructure and trained manpower will help us in the future. We also want to make sure apart from awareness, if a person calls the national helpline for cybercrimes, 1930, immediately the bank accounts used to commit the frauds are frozen, so the complainant gets his money back. Presently due to lack of manpower, there are some issues which will be soon solved,” said a police officer.

“Also, if there are issues due to some social media post which is immediately removed after being reported, then further damage can be avoided,” said the police officer. “In the new infrastructure and with advanced training, the cyber officials can work on organised cyber criminal gangs and prevent crimes. The rising number of cybercrimes and fears of cyber warfare has been a concern for senior police officers.”

Mumbai has recorded 4,718 cybercrimes in 2022, as compared to 2,883 cybercrimes in 2021, the detection rate, however, remained dismal. In 2022, around 7,000 cybercrime cases have been registered across the state.