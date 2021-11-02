Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s property worth 1000 crore seized

The income tax (I-T) department has provisionally attached various properties worth around ₹1,000 crore across Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa linked to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, officials said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The attached properties include a cooperative sugar factory, according to officials.

The action was taken by the I-T department after discovering an unaccounted income of about ₹184 crore last month during the massive search operation.