Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s property worth ₹1000 crore seized
The I-T department acted against Ajit Pawar after discovering an unaccounted income of about ₹184 crore last month during the massive search operation.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Reported by HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, Mumbai
The income tax (I-T) department has provisionally attached various properties worth around ₹1,000 crore across Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa linked to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, officials said on Tuesday.
The attached properties include a cooperative sugar factory, according to officials.
The action was taken by the I-T department after discovering an unaccounted income of about ₹184 crore last month during the massive search operation.
