Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s property worth 1000 crore seized

The I-T department acted against Ajit Pawar after discovering an unaccounted income of about ₹184 crore last month during the massive search operation.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Reported by HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, Mumbai

The income tax (I-T) department has provisionally attached various properties worth around 1,000 crore across Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa linked to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, officials said on Tuesday.

The attached properties include a cooperative sugar factory, according to officials. 

The action was taken by the I-T department after discovering an unaccounted income of about 184 crore last month during the massive search operation.

