Maharashtra economic survey: Ambulance registration sees a jump of 25% in Mumbai

The registration of ambulances has seen a jump of 25.71% in Mumbai between 2019 and 2021, while the state has seen a jump of 9.52% in the same period. The registration of two-wheelers, however, has seen a dip of 6.68% in Mumbai and 6.12% in the state, while the registration of four-wheelers (LMV) has also seen a dip of 3.8% in Mumbai and 5.9% in the state, between the year 2019-20 and 2020-21, the economic survey report revealed.

During the pandemic, the Maharashtra government and local bodies have purchased ambulances as part of their plan to ramp up health infrastructure during the Covid-19 outbreak. Besides purchasing ambulances, the district and municipal bodies also procured private ambulances on lease.

According to the report tabled in the state legislature on Friday, Maharashtra had 15,850 ambulances registered in 2019, which went up to 16,770 in 2020, and the provisional data of 2021 shows that the registration of ambulances went up to 17,360. In Mumbai, the ambulance registration in 2019 was 1,400, which increased to 1,570 in 2020. The provisional data of 2021 showed that the city’s ambulances increased to 1,760, which is an increase of 25.71% from the pre-Covid period of 2019.

In Maharashtra, the number of two-wheelers registered in 2019 was 25.56 million (25,566,130), in 2020 it went to 27.71 million (27,711,430)—an increase of 8.39%. In 2021, 28.34 million (28,340,410) two-wheelers were registered in the state—which is an increase of only 2.27% compared to the previous. Meanwhile, in Mumbai the registration of two-wheelers in 2019 was 2.08 million (2,085,810), in 2020, it went to 2.29 million (2,290,220)—a jump of 9.8%. In 2021, the two-wheeler registered stood at 2.36 million 2,361,750—an of 3.12% in comparison to the previous year.

For LMV, the state registered were 5.2 million (5,200,610) in 2019, in 2020 it went to 5.6 million (5607810)—an increase of 7.83%. In 2021, 5.76 million (5,761,710) four-wheelers were registered in the state—which is an increase of only 2.74% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, in Mumbai the registration of four-wheelers in 2019 was 1.16 million (1169280), in 2020, it went to 1.23 million (1,239,070)—an increase of 5.97%. In 2021, the car registrations stood at 1.26 million (1,265,980)—an increase of only 2.17% from the previous year.

Meanwhile, the State added 10,000,000 internet subscribers in the year, the ESR data said. “The internet subscriber base in the State at the end of September 2020 was 9.7 crore [97 million], which is highest among all the states,” the data said. In September 2019, the state’s internet subscribers stood at 87 million.