Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 15: Highlights of CM Uddhav's address

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address on Sunday warned the people of Maharashtra against becoming careless despite the fall in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. He also announced the extension of lockdown till June 15, adding that the state is taking adequate measures ahead of the expected third wave of Covid-19.

Thackeray said the decision to extend the lockdown has been taken to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure in order to better prepare in case of a third wave. He also said that the infected people are taking more time to recover as new strains of Covid-19 have a higher transmission rate. Thackeray expressed concern and said the reduction in cases is not enough for lifting the lockdown-like measures.

Following are the major announcements made by the Maharashtra chief minister -

Thackeray pointed out that cities, including Mumbai, and districts with less than 10% positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds less than 40% will find lockdown norms relaxed. He said the decision on reopening of non-essential shops will be taken by local authorities.

Thackeray also highlighted that essential shops will now be open from 7am to 2pm and delivery of non-essential items through e-commerce will also be permitted in districts where relaxation will be given. Shops dealing with agricultural items will also remain open due to the oncoming kharif season.

The chief minister said that the decision on extension of lockdown was taken unwillingly and asked political parties to not seek reopening of certain sectors.

He also said that the lockdown has been extended to ramp up health infrastructure in Maharashtra.

“Lockdowns have helped us in containing the spread of the virus. Each one of us needs to keep our village, tehsil, district Covid-19 free,” the chief minister said during his press conference.

Maharashtra will take a call on Class XII exams after a review meeting and asked the Centre also to guide it in its decision towards conducting exams. He said that Class X exams will not be conducted.

Speaking on mucormycosis cases, Thackeray said that the state has reported 3,000 cases so far.

Thackeray said that vaccination continues to remain a challenging issue for the state but the government aims to successfully vaccinate all its citizens.

Thackeray asked citizens to remain cautious as the transmission rate of the disease due to the new strains are higher than the ones observed earlier. Thackeray said certain districts in Maharashtra are witnessing a spike in cases including certain rural areas as well.

