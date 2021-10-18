Maharashtra extends shop, restaurant timings; records 1,485 new Covid-19 cases

Amid a sustained decline in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Maharashtra, the state government further eased restrictions and decided to extend operational timings for restaurants and shops from the current 10pm deadline. Maharashtra, meanwhile, clocked 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases, its lowest single-day spike in cases in over 17 months (524 days). On May 12, 2020, the state had added 1,026 cases. Mumbai added 371 fresh cases on Monday. A day after clocking zero fatalities, Mumbai saw four fatalities on Monday.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said it has decided to extend shop timings in Mumbai till midnight, while restaurants remain open till past 1am. The disaster management department will draft guidelines for allowing operations beyond 10pm, which is expected to kick in around Diwali.

The state government on Monday announced that amusement parks, excluding water rides, in the state will resume operations from October 22. A decision on water parks will be made at a later date, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

On Monday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a series of meetings, including with the members of the Covid-19 task force, to decide further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in line with the decline in the number of Covid cases. Besides that, he also met representatives of theatres and cinema halls, and a delegation of truck, tempo and bus transport federation. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, too, was present in the two meetings.

“Today, a decision was made to allow shops in Mumbai to remain open till midnight. Similarly, the last order in restaurants can be placed at 1am, a decision has been taken on this as well. Besides Mumbai, local administration in other parts of Maharashtra must decide on the shop and restaurant timings,” Tope told reporters in a press conference in Jalna, after the task force meeting.

“Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of Covid cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theatres will be opened from October 22. There has been a constant demand to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon. Amusement parks can be operated except water rides,” the statement said on Monday.

The NCP had made a formal request with the chief minister about extending the operational timings of the shops and restaurants given the upcoming festival season.

While allowing further restrictions, Thackeray said that the threat of the third wave has not passed yet and people must not remain lax in following all precautions. The statement added, “Although the second wave has subsided, the danger of the third wave is still there and it is important to wear a regular mask, keep a safe distance and keep your hands clean. There needs to be an awareness campaign about it so that people do not get lax about it.”

Thackeray also directed officials of the public health department to remain in touch with the Centre on the vaccines for children. He further directed the department to make the necessary preparations for vaccinating children once the Centre takes a decision.

Another statement also said that the theatres and cinema halls, which will reopen in the state from October 22, should start with proper fire and structural safety checks. During a meeting with office-bearers of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association, he said an appropriate solution would be worked out in coordination with the finance department to address the woes of single-screen cinema halls that are facing financial difficulties.

In the meeting with the delegation of the Maharashtra State Truck, Tempo, Tankers and Bus Transport Federation, Thackeray said that the state finance, urban development, and transport departments will be given directions to find suitable solutions to the various issues raised by the transporters. The delegation sought exemption on annual motor vehicle tax, provision for parking spaces for buses and vehicles across the state. They also sought to lift the ban on heavy vehicles to enter cities limits during certain hours, and cancellation of expired transport cases.

Thackeray said that the UD department would plan adequate parking spaces for trucks and buses in the cities. “A proper solution will be worked out immediately in the case of transporters in the state who are facing financial crisis due to Covid-19,” a statement said.