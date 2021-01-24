Maharashtra: Farmers start vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai

Scores of farmers started their vehicle march towards Mumbai, on Saturday, to take part in protests against the farm laws. They are expected to assemble at the historic Azad Maidan in the city on January 24 where they will continue their agitation against three farm laws till January 26. On January 25, nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, state Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and other senior leaders from the state will participate in the protest and also address a farmers’ rally.

The vehicle march is part of the agitation being undertaken under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and aims to intensify the farmers’ struggle in the main capital cities across all states demanding repealing of the farm laws.

Organisers said about 15,000 farmers began the vehicle march from Golf Club Maidan in Nashik in tempos, pick-up trucks and other vehicles. They will be joined by other farmers on the way. The march will halt at Ghatandevi near Igatpuri on Saturday night and will resume from Sunday morning.

“The three farm laws are anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate and we want them to be repealed. We also want a central law guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement to be enacted by the central government among other demands,” said Ashok Dhawale, convenor SKM and president All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

The farmers will gather in Mumbai on January 24, and a massive dharna will be organised at Azad Maidan on January 25, after which a morcha to Raj Bhavan will be held. The protest will culminate with a flag hoisting on January 26, Republic Day. The organisers have claimed that around 50,000 farmers will participate in the protests.

“To support the ongoing protest in Delhi against farm laws, vehicles are being carried out in several states. In Maharashtra, AIKS also started its march for Mumbai. From Nashik alone, 20,000 farmers have joined the march and we are expecting 50,000 farmers will reach in Mumbai, who on January 25 will reach Raj Bhavan and hand over a charter of demands to the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,” said Ajit Nawale general secretary AIKS.