Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in 20-storey Kamala building in Tardeo, 2 injured

Two people were injured in a major fire at Kamala Building, in Nana Chowk, in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday morning. The level 3 fire was reported on the 18th floor of the 20-storey building.

According to fire department, the blaze was reported at 7.28am and declared level 3 at 8.10am.

Thirteen fire engines and seven jumbo tankers were deployed to control the fire, the department said.

The injured have been sent to Bhatia hospital.

More details are awaited.