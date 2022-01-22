Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in 20-storey Kamala building in Tardeo, 2 injured

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The fire was reported on the 18th floor of Kamala Building.(Representative Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two people were injured in a major fire at Kamala Building, in Nana Chowk, in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday morning. The level 3 fire was reported on the 18th floor of the 20-storey building.

According to fire department, the blaze was reported at 7.28am and declared level 3 at 8.10am.

Thirteen fire engines and seven jumbo tankers were deployed to control the fire, the department said.

The injured have been sent to Bhatia hospital.

More details are awaited.

