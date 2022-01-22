Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in 20-storey Kamala building in Tardeo, 2 injured
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in 20-storey Kamala building in Tardeo, 2 injured

The fire department said that 13 fire engines have been deployed, along with seven jumbo tankers to control then blaze. It started at 7.38am, the fire department officials further said.
The fire was reported on the 18th floor of Kamala Building.(Representative Photo)
The fire was reported on the 18th floor of Kamala Building.(Representative Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two people were injured in a major fire at Kamala Building, in Nana Chowk, in Mumbai's Tardeo on Saturday morning. The level 3 fire was reported on the 18th floor of the 20-storey building.

According to fire department, the blaze was reported at 7.28am and declared level 3 at 8.10am.

Thirteen fire engines and seven jumbo tankers were deployed to control the fire, the department said.

The injured have been sent to Bhatia hospital.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai mumbai fire
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out