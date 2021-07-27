Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra first state to inoculate 10mn with both doses of Covid vaccine
mumbai news

Maharashtra first state to inoculate 10mn with both doses of Covid vaccine

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 88,729, while the total number of deaths has now reached 131,605
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Representational image. (ANI)

Maharashtra on Monday became the first Indian state to administer both does of Covid-19 vaccine to 10 million citizens. The state, on Monday, recorded 4,877 fresh infections, even as its tally of fully vaccinated citizens reached 10,099,524. The total number of doses administered in state has touched 41,766,482.

“Maharashtra has once again achieved an important milestone. We have till now administered first doses to 31,666,958 people. Today [Monday], in this vaccination drive, we managed to reach the figure of vaccinating more than one crore (10 million) people with two doses,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, public health, Maharashtra. Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said vaccination is the only solution to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | 2.7-3.3 million Covid-19 deaths in India: Study

“We need to use the carrot-and-stick approach and encourage more people to vaccinate themselves,” said Dr Mandot. “People who are fully vaccinated should be given relaxations like permission to travel in trains or conducting their businesses,” he added. The state has been asking for a monthly quota of 30 million from the Central government to vaccinate as many citizens as possible. The Maharashtra legislature even passed a resolution recently demanding 30 million doses every month on the plea that it has the infrastructure to undertake this feat. State health minister Rajesh Tope said that maximum vaccinations will be an effective tool to fight the impending third wave of the pandemic.

Mumbai, on Monday, recorded 297 new cases and eight deaths, with the toll reaching 15,845. The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 6,269,799. There were 148,138 tests administered on Monday, while the number of recoveries were 11,077.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 88,729, while the total number of deaths has now reached 131,605. Pune tops the list in Maharashtra with 15,550 active patients, followed by Thane with 11,321 active patients. The death toll in Maharashtra has now reached 131,605, with Pune leading with 18,384 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP