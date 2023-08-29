Govt changes rules to give 13.58-crore waiver to college run by BJP leader’s kin

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, in order to facilitate a waiver of ₹13.58 crore towards land charges of an engineering college controlled by the kin of BJP leader and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, recently changed its own rules for this. The unscheduled proposal was put forward in the state cabinet meeting at the last minute despite strong objections from the revenue and finance departments.

Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management (SRCEM) in Nagpur had proposed to start a self-financed university on its 16.85-acre campus at Zingabai Takli in Nagpur. The change of use/purpose of land earmarked for educational institutions attracts a levy of 10 percent of the land’s market price as decided by the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2019. When the proposal originally came up for approval in August 2019, the Shri Ramdeobaba Sarvajanik Samiti, which runs the college, was directed to pay the amount. A similar order was given to Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) college, Nanded, which is run by NCP leader Kamal Kishor Kadam.

While MGM College paid the amount that year, SRCEM kept requesting the state government to waive it. After the change in government in June 2022, when the higher and technical education department rejected the request, the proposal moved to a higher level. Although not included in the cabinet’s agenda, it was brought before the cabinet at the last minute three weeks ago during the monsoon session.

Before it came to the cabinet, the state finance and revenue departments had strongly opposed the proposal, saying that it would not be appropriate to make an exception. The departments also mentioned that this would lead to a loss to the cash-strapped exchequer and set a precedent. “When the finance department suggested that 50 percent of the land cost be charged to the two universities in 2019, the state cabinet brought it down to 10 percent. MGM College has paid this to the government,” it has stated in its note.

The law and judiciary department also objected to the proposal, saying it was contrary to the cabinet’s own decision taken in 2019. However, the cabinet, while giving its nod to the waiver, stated, “Since there is no transfer of the land to any other user, there is no need for the charges.”

According to an official from the higher and technical education department, “Even if it is not a transfer, the aided college is being converted into a self-financed university with barely any regulation from the government.” The official added that since the university was free to set its own fees, it ought not to profiteer on government land.

Rajendra Banwarilal Purohit, secretary, Shri Ramdeobaba Sarvajanik Samiti and Punjab governor’s son, claimed that the charges levied were due to “a technical error”, by considering it a land transfer. “We have neither changed the purpose nor have we transferred the land to any other institution,” he said. “This has been certified by the district collector as well. Ours is a non-profit organisation, which has a five percent quota for poor students who get education free of charge. It will continue to be that way even after it is upgraded to a self-financed university.”

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil was not available for comment despite several attempts. His office said the department would issue a statement in the next two days.

