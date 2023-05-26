Invited Tesla to set up plant in Maha: CM Shinde

Mumbai: While Tesla is looking for another location to set up their factory by the end of this year, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday confirmed that the state government has invited the American automobile giant to build a plant in the state.

Speaking to journalists at Ratnagiri on Thursday, Shinde said, “We are a pro-industry and pro-development government. I have told my industry minister to welcome and give single-window clearance to new industries. We have good infrastructure and connectivity and skilled manpower and hence other countries choose to invest in Maharashtra.’’ (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development came after Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, on Tuesday hinted that the location for the new factory could be India and also expressed his interest in setting up business in the country.

Speaking to journalists at Ratnagiri on Thursday, Shinde said, “We are a pro-industry and pro-development government. I have told my industry minister to welcome and give single-window clearance to new industries. We have good infrastructure and connectivity and skilled manpower and hence other countries choose to invest in Maharashtra.’’

Industries minister Uday Samant said that they will give everything needed to Tesla and give land wherever they want. “Getting industries and boosting them is a priority of our government. We will give land with incentives to them more than other states,’’ said Samant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has been at the receiving end after Foxconn and Airbus decided not to invest in Maharashtra. The Tata Airbus project chose Gujarat as their destination on the eve of the Gujarat polls which attracted a lot of flak from the opposition. Gujarat also bagged the ₹1.54 lakh crore venture for India’s first semiconductor plant after mining conglomerate Vedanta and Foxconn decided not to invest in Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON