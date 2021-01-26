Maharashtra government notifies 1,977-ha mangroves in Thane, Raigad as forest

The Maharashtra government has notified more than 1,977 hectare (ha) of mangrove area in Thane and Raigad districts as reserved forest, to be handed over the forest department for conservation under the section 20 of the Indian Forest Act (IFA), 1927.

In a gazette notification issued on January 20, the state revenue and forest department announced that 1,458ha of mangrove area across 14 villages in Thane district, including Vashi, Nerul and Ghansoli is to be handed over to the forest department. Additionally, almost 519ha have been notified in Pen and Roha talukas of Raigad district, according to the gazette notification reviewed by HT.

“These are lands that were already with the mangrove cell. They were already notified as reserved forest under section 4 of the IFA. Due process was followed to check for any claims on the land by the district administration. This is the final notification that there are no claims on these lands and they are reserved forests, soon to be handed over to the forest department,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests (mangrove cell) and an ex-officio executive director of the state mangrove foundation.

On January 12, the state had notified 1,575.16ha of mangrove land along the state’s coast that is likely to be handed over to the forest department for better conservation (under section 20 of IFA, 1927). This is in line with a Bombay high court (HC) order directing the government to hand over all mangrove areas on government land to the forest department, around 16 years ago.

In 2005, in an interim order, HC directed all mangrove areas on government land to be handed over to the forest department. HC reiterated its order on September 18, 2018. However, while district bodies are yet to hand over 1,592.8ha, state agencies such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) have failed to transfer approximately 1,147ha under their jurisdiction to the forest department.

In December last year, environment group Vanashakti had issued contempt notices to all Konkan district collectors, the Konkan divisional commissioner and JNPT for failing to hand over mangrove land to the forest department. Earlier this month, Vanashakti filed a petition in the HC seeking immediate transfer of all mangrove land to the forest department.