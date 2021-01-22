Maharashtra government panel recommends Metro car-shed at Kanjurmarg

A nine-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has recommended that the car-shed for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) be built at Kanjurmarg and not Aarey colony. The suggestion has been made in a report submitted a fortnight before the deadline for it on February 6.

State chief secretary Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the report was submitted to the chief minister’s office on Thursday. “We were given a mandate and we have submitted the report,” Kumar said, refusing to comment further.

The panel has recommended Kanjurmarg citing future expansion in the 102-acre land and integration of lines 3 and 6 with a common car shed at Kanjurmarg. The Bombay high court has stayed the land transfer and the building of the car-shed.

An official said two committees appointed earlier had not examined future expansion. “Considering Aarey is a 30-hectare plot, the expansion will be tough in the future.”

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in December said the expansion was difficult in Aarey.

In a letter to Thackeray on Thursday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Aarey was selected as a site for the car-depot looking at population estimates till 2053.

He alleged the committee was a farce and the report was already prepared in the favour of Kanjurmarg.