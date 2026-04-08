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Maharashtra govt gives conditional minor mineral royalty waiver; to bring online process for NA nod

Maharashtra govt gives conditional minor mineral royalty waiver; to bring online process for NA nod

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 07:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has waived royalty on minor minerals excavated during construction if they are used at the same site, and will roll out an online non-agricultural permission process within 10 days to provide relief to the construction sector, a state minister said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra govt gives conditional minor mineral royalty waiver; to bring online process for NA nod

In a statement, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also assured that a meeting with officials concerned would be convened to address issues related to municipal records and property card entries.

He held a meeting with representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India at the Mantralaya here to discuss issues faced by developers across the state and pending demands. Several decisions were taken to accelerate the construction sector and simplify administrative procedures.

On royalty levied for excavation during construction, the minister resolved concerns raised by CREDAI.

The key decision states that no royalty will be charged if minor minerals extracted during excavation are utilised at the same project site, which is expected to reduce costs. The royalty payment process will also be simplified and made applicable for a six-month period.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
construction sector mumbai mumbai‬
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