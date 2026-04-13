Maharashtra govt issues SOP for protection of informal workers from extreme heat

Maharashtra government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for protection of outdoor informal workers in urban heat risk areas.

Maharashtra is among the ten most heat-vulnerable states in the country. (HT File Photo)

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State disaster management minister Girish Mahajan released the SOP with mandatory break between 12 pm to 4 pm and rescheduled working hours from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm during orange and red alerts. Government expects local administration to enforce these shifts in construction, industrial and vending sectors.

This comes when Maharashtra is among the ten most heat-vulnerable states in the country.

Also Read:IMD issues heatwave alert for several districts in Maharashtra

The plan has identified 15 districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh regions as highly vulnerable to heat. These districts include Latur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule and Nanded.

The SOP outlines measures to reduce the effects of extreme heat and applies to all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats located in high-risk areas.

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{{^usCountry}} “Maharashtra has several districts with extreme heat conditions during summer. It affects human health and also causes deaths. So to protect the people from extreme heat conditions we have issued SOP,” said Mahajan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Maharashtra has several districts with extreme heat conditions during summer. It affects human health and also causes deaths. So to protect the people from extreme heat conditions we have issued SOP,” said Mahajan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per officials, the SOP is applicable to other parts of the state including Mumbai if heatwave like conditions prevail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per officials, the SOP is applicable to other parts of the state including Mumbai if heatwave like conditions prevail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read:India records first heatwave of 2026 as spring fades {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read:India records first heatwave of 2026 as spring fades {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SOP directed installation of water booths in market areas, road crossings, traffic junctions, transit hubs and street vending zones. Distribution of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and electrolyte sachets in primary health centres, ward offices and non-governmental organisations to avoid dehydration has also been directed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SOP directed installation of water booths in market areas, road crossings, traffic junctions, transit hubs and street vending zones. Distribution of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and electrolyte sachets in primary health centres, ward offices and non-governmental organisations to avoid dehydration has also been directed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Urban bodies are asked to keep parks and gardens open during afternoon hours and temporary shade structures will installed at vending areas, labour chowks and busy traffic junctions. The guidelines also focus on workplace safety for women by ensuring adequate lighting, transportation and protective facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urban bodies are asked to keep parks and gardens open during afternoon hours and temporary shade structures will installed at vending areas, labour chowks and busy traffic junctions. The guidelines also focus on workplace safety for women by ensuring adequate lighting, transportation and protective facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Government is also setting up a training and research centre on disaster management, including extreme heat conditions and sustainable cooling strategies on a 12-acre plot in Nagpur with an investment of ₹184 crore, said Mahajan.

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