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Maharashtra govt issues SOP for protection of informal workers from extreme heat

As per officials, the SOP is applicable to other parts of the state including Mumbai if heatwave like conditions prevail

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:49 pm IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
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Maharashtra government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for protection of outdoor informal workers in urban heat risk areas.

Maharashtra is among the ten most heat-vulnerable states in the country. (HT File Photo)

State disaster management minister Girish Mahajan released the SOP with mandatory break between 12 pm to 4 pm and rescheduled working hours from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm during orange and red alerts. Government expects local administration to enforce these shifts in construction, industrial and vending sectors.

This comes when Maharashtra is among the ten most heat-vulnerable states in the country.

Also Read:IMD issues heatwave alert for several districts in Maharashtra

The plan has identified 15 districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh regions as highly vulnerable to heat. These districts include Latur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule and Nanded.

The SOP outlines measures to reduce the effects of extreme heat and applies to all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats located in high-risk areas.

Government is also setting up a training and research centre on disaster management, including extreme heat conditions and sustainable cooling strategies on a 12-acre plot in Nagpur with an investment of 184 crore, said Mahajan.

 
standard operating procedure
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