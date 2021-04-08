Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt should curb black marketing of Remdesivir: Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra govt should curb black marketing of Remdesivir: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra government should stop doing politics over vaccines, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also said.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.(ANI)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed the state government for not curbing the black marketing of Covid-19 drug Remdesivir and said the government should procure the drug from states where the coronavirus situation is under control.

"Remdesivir injections are being sold in the state through black market. The government should get injections from the states where the situation is under control. It should also take strict action against all those who are involved in black marketing," Fadnavis said.

He added that the Maharashtra government should stop doing politics over vaccines.

"Uttar Pradesh has near double the population than Maharashtra and still they have got fewer vaccines than Maharashtra," he added.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state is facing a Covid-19 vaccine shortage and demanded 40 lakh doses every week from the Centre.

Speaking on the issue of Waze's letter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the contents of the suspended police officer's letter must be probed by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or another competent authority.

The police officer had written a letter to the NIA court on Wednesday claimed that another Maharashtra Minister had also asked him to illegitimately collect money for him.

The court did not accept the letter, stating that it was not submitted in a proper format.

Waze, who is being probed by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare, was produced by the agency for further custody when he attempted to submit this letter. The court, however, told him to follow due process and did not accept it. (A

