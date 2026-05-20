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Maharashtra govt to digitise water transport ticketing; online system to begin on Versova-Madh route

Maharashtra govt to digitise water transport ticketing; online system to begin on Versova-Madh route

Updated on: May 20, 2026 09:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra government will introduce an online ticketing system for passenger water transport services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to modernise operations, improve transparency and make travel more convenient for commuters, minister Nitesh Rane said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra govt to digitise water transport ticketing; online system to begin on Versova-Madh route

The digital ticketing system will first be launched on the Versova-Madh route, where the existing conventional ticketing process will be converted into a modern online platform, the Fisheries and Ports Minister said after chairing a review meeting.

Maharashtra Maritime Board Chief Executive Officer P Pradeep and senior officials of related departments attended the meeting.

"The traditional ticketing system on the Versova-Madh route will be transformed into a modern digital system," Rane said.

The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra Maritime Board in partnership with private agencies. Monthly, quarterly and annual digital passes are also proposed under the initiative.

The state government has set a target of shifting at least 50 per cent of all ticket transactions to the online mode within the next three months. Of the approximately 22,000 tickets issued daily on the route, at least 11,000 are expected to be processed digitally.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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