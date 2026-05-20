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Maharashtra has enough fuel stock to last for a month, says Bhujbal

Civil supplies minister was responding to questions regarding fuel pumps reportedly running dry in several districts, including Pune, Palghar, Buldhana and Washim, due to supply disruptions

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: Amid reports of panic buying and fuel pumps running dry in rural areas of Maharashtra following the recent petrol and diesel price hikes, state civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday claimed there is no fuel shortage and said the state has enough stock to last for a month.

Civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal was responding to questions regarding fuel pumps reportedly running dry in several districts, including Pune, Palghar, Buldhana and Washim, due to supply disruptions.

Bhujbal said the government has not received any formal complaints regarding fuel shortages, but assured that any such complaints would be addressed promptly.

The minister was responding to questions regarding fuel pumps reportedly running dry in several districts, including Pune, Palghar, Buldhana and Washim, due to supply disruptions. In Buldhana district, the reported shortage has persisted for six consecutive days.

On Saturday, a violent clash broke out at a petrol pump in Washim district after hundreds of people gathered to purchase petrol and diesel amid the shortage. According to reports, around 400 to 500 people arrived at the pump with vehicles and fuel cans soon after a fuel tanker entered the premises. During the unloading process, an altercation broke out among those waiting in line, with some allegedly attacking each other using fuel cans and sticks.

 
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